Larsen & Toubro Q4 net profit rises 10% to Rs 4,396 cr, final dividend of Rs 28/share announced

New Delhi: Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday reported a 10.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,396.12 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,986.78 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company rose to Rs 68,120.42 crore, over Rs 59,076.06 crore from the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.

"The year has concluded on a very strong note for us. We have secured order inflows of more than Rs 3 lakh crore and the order book is around Rs 4.75 lakh crore, reflecting the continued trust reposed on us by all our esteemed clients.

"During the year, we successfully completed the maiden buyback of equity shares, in line with our aim to improve shareholder value. Furthermore, in addition to the special dividend of Rs 6 per share paid to our equity shareholders during the year, we are recommending a final dividend of Rs 28 per share for the financial year 2023-24," company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.