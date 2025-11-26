L&T rebrands data centre business as Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has rebranded its data centre business as Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma, a name inspired by the Sanskrit word for 'sky'.

L&T's data centre business, launched in 2024, was previously known as L&T-Cloudfiniti.

By integrating advanced AI capabilities, cloud-native architectures and low-carbon operations, Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma offers a platform for resilient digital foundations -- enabling businesses and communities to thrive in an increasingly connected world.

In a statement, the company said, "Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma extends L&T's core engineering and manufacturing expertise into the digital economy, with a forward-looking approach to data infrastructure that emphasises scalability, security, sustainability and Responsible AI." "As India's data centre market is projected to grow exponentially over the next few years, Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma embodies our vision to build a trusted ecosystem that supports the nation's digital ambition. By integrating sovereign capabilities, AI-readiness and sustainable operations, we aim to enable bold innovation and secure growth," L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

The country's digital economy is witnessing expansion driven by cloud adoption, AI-led workloads and data localisation, the statement said.

"Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma is strategically positioned at the intersection of these growth drivers -- combining scale, sovereignty, AI-readiness and sustainability.

"The brand will spearhead L&T's expansion into hyperscale data centres across key Indian metros, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, with facilities designed to support high-performance computing and advanced data storage requirements," it said.