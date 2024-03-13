L&T secures significant order from AIIMS Madurai

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has secured a "significant order" from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The order includes the construction of a 720-bed hospital, a 150-bed infectious diseases block and a 30-bed AYUSH Block, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a statement.

The infrastructure firm will also set up a 150-seat medical college, a nursing college, a 750-seater auditorium, hostel, and residential facilities.

The project will be completed in 33 months, the statement said.

The company did not provide any financial details of the project.

As per its classification, a significant category order is valued in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

L&T is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) Projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. PTI ABI SHW