L&T; sells 19.7 lakh units of TVS Infra Trust for Rs 20 cr

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday sold 19.75 lakh units of TVS Infrastructure Trust for Rs 20 crore through an open market transaction.

The units were offloaded at an average price of Rs 101.26 per unit.

Meanwhile, Allanzers Fin Net Pvt Ltd bought an equal number of units of TVS Infrastructure Trust at the same price, as per the bulk deal data on the NSE.

The units of TVS Infrastructure Trust fell 1.45 per cent to close at Rs 101.26 per units on the exchange.

Motilal Oswal AMC partners with ONDC to boost retail mutual fund access Motilal Oswal AMC has integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to enable mutual fund transactions on the platform, in a move aimed at deepening retail participation in capital markets.

The asset manager has appointed Cybrilla as the service provider for the backend platform to support the ONDC integration.

"By integrating with the ONDC Network, we are not just offering investment products through a new distribution channel, but also working towards creating greater access for retail investors to a range of funds that may help them work towards their individual financial goals," Motilal Oswal AMC's MD and CEO Prateek Agrawal said. PTI HG HG MR