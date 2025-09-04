L&T; Semi, IISc sign pact for setting up India’s first National 2D Innovation Hub

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Semiconductor design firm L&T Semiconductors has signed a pact with Indian Institute of Science to collaborate on the development of the country's first national 2D Innovation Hub, the company said on Thursday..

The envisioned hub will serve as a world-class facility focused on next-generation semiconductor innovation, beyond-silicon-chip technologies, placing India at the forefront of global semiconductor R&D, the company said in a statement.

"Building the National 2D Innovation Hub is a profound demonstration of India’s scientific leadership and collaborative strength. It will enable the acceleration of India’s journey toward leadership in 2D electronics and quantum technologies," Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, Professor Mayank Shrivastava said.

The 2D materials are roughly 8 lakh times smaller than the tip of a pencil and despite its thinness they are 200 times stronger than steel and conduct electricity more efficiently than copper.

2D materials are seen to have potential to replace silicon as material being used for making all semiconductors at present. It has the potential to come up with 10 times smaller chips compared to the lowest chip size in production at present.

"This partnership signals much more than strategic intent. It marks India's rise as a force in semiconductor innovation. By combining LTSCT's industrial strengths with IISc's academic excellence, we will accelerate indigenous capability, IP creation, and a future-ready manufacturing pathway," LTSCT, Chief Executive, Sandeep Kumar said.