L&T; Semicon acquires power module design assets of Japan's Fujitsu General Electronics

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Chip design firm L&T Semiconductor Technologies on Friday said it has acquired the power module design assets of Fujitsu General Electronics of Japan.

As part of the deal, L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) has acquired R&D equipment, design patents and various intellectual properties related to power module technologies of Fujitsu General Electronics (FGEL).

"The acquisition of power module technology is a crucial step in LTSCT's growth journey and an important step towards our vision of enhancing India's presence in the global semiconductor ecosystem. This significantly strengthens our global intellectual property portfolio, and enhances our design capabilities, thus reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class semiconductor solutions globally," LTSCT Chief Executive Sandeep Kumar said.

The acquisition will accelerate LTSCT's foray in power electronics design and development and expand its product portfolio in the domains of industrial, energy and automotive applications.

"We are pleased to see our power module business become a part of LTSCT -- a leading semiconductor company from India that shares our commitment to innovation and technological excellence. We are sure that this transfer will ensure the continued development and expansion of cutting-edge power module technologies, benefiting global customers and driving industry-wide advancements," FGEL Director and COO Tadashi Hasegawa said. PTI PRS HVA