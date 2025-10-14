L&T Semiconductor Tech, Foxconn subsidiary partner for advanced wafer manufacturing

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) on Tuesday announced a partnership with Foxconn subsidiary Hon Young Semiconductor (HYS) to jointly develop and produce high-voltage semiconductor wafers of 650-3300 V.

LTSCT will leverage HYS’s Taiwan facilities to design and manufacture wafers built to strict specifications for automotive and industrial use, catering to the surging demand for high-efficiency, durable power components in electrification platforms, the company said in a statement.

“The partnership leverages HYS’s deep expertise in wafer fabrication alongside LTSCT’s integration know-how and domain understanding of automotive and industrial power solutions. Both companies will collaborate closely to ensure wafer performance, quality, and scalability to meet the strict regulatory and reliability standards essential to the automotive and industrial sectors,” it said.

Hon Young Semiconductor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hon Hai(Foxconn) Technology Group.