L&T Semiconductor Technologies, IBM to collaborate in R&D to design advanced processors

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) L&T Semiconductor Technologies and IBM will engage in discussions for research and development collaboration to design advanced processors, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

The alliance anticipates work on innovation, functionality, and performance to enable reliable, secure and scalable computing for a range of applications.

"Semiconductors are changing how all industries operate and reimagining how conventional architecture is being designed and used.

"The goal of our work with IBM is to harness our cutting-edge semiconductor design technology and IBM's advanced processors to forge next-gen technology products," Sandeep Kumar, CEO of L&T Semiconductor Technologies, said.

Under the collaboration, the scope of work could include processor design for edge devices and hybrid cloud systems, as well as for areas like mobility, industrial, energy and servers, the statement said.

The announcement was made at the inaugural SEMICON India 2024 event.

L&T Semiconductor Technologies, a fully-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, is a fabless semiconductor product company based in India.