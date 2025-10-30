L&T shares end nearly 1 pc higher after Q2 numbers

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Shares of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) ended nearly 1 per cent higher on Thursday after the firm reported a 15.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock climbed 0.91 per cent to settle at Rs 3,987.80 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 2.80 per cent to Rs 4,062.50.

At the NSE, the stock went up 0.74 per cent to Rs 3,987.50.

Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday reported a 15.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore for the September quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,395.29 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the July-September period rose over 10 per cent to Rs 67,983.53 crore, over Rs 61,554.58 crore in FY25, the filing said.

The company said it has secured orders worth Rs 2,10,237 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 39 per cent for the half-year ended September 30, 2025. International orders at Rs 1,24,236 crore during the half-year constituted 59 per cent of the total orders. PTI SUM TRB