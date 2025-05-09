L&T shares jump nearly 4% after Q4 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) ended nearly 4 per cent higher on Friday after the firm reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended March 2025.

The stock climbed 3.77 per cent to settle at Rs 3,445.70 on the BSE. During the day, it surged 4.72 per cent to Rs 3,477.55.

At the NSE, the stock jumped 3.83 per cent to close at Rs 3,451.40. Intra-day, shares of the firm rallied 4.60 per cent to Rs 3,477.

Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge tanked 880.34 points or 1.10 per cent to settle at 79,454.47, in a largely range-bound trading.

The NSE Nifty dropped 265.80 points or 1.10 per cent to 24,008.

Larsen & Toubro on Thursday reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 5,497 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, supported by higher revenues and an exceptional gain.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 4,396 crore for the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 74,392.28 crore over Rs 67,078.68 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

L&T President, Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman told reporters that FY25 has been an outstanding year for the company and L&T exceeded most of the financial goals that it set for itself during the year.

The achievement, he said, is more considerable considering tough environment that the company was operating in.

The company posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 15,037 crore for the year-ended March 2025, registering a growth of 15 per cent compared to the previous year.

The PAT includes an exceptional gain (net of tax) of Rs 475 crore, attributable to the partial reversal of an earlier impairment provision for funded resources in the erstwhile L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings Private Limited (LTSSHF) joint venture.