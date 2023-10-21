L&T signs pact with IIT Indore for research in renewable energy management

New Delhi: Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Saturday said it has inked a pact with IIT Indore to undertake joint research and development projects in various areas like renewable energy management and control software.

Advertisment

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the digital energy solutions arm of L&T Construction's power transmission and distribution business.

The agreement was signed "to explore and work on activities through the framework set-up across various avenues of engagement. This initiative will drive industry-academia collaboration to advance research and development in renewable energy integration and control technologies," the company said in a statement.

Through this engagement, L&T's smart grid solution centre of excellence will be established to collaborate with the students' learning and experience programme at IIT Indore.