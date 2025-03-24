L&T signs pact with John Cockerill to explore green power technologies

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its wholly-owned arm LTEGL has entered into a pact with John Cockerill for exploring specific green power technologies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to identify and develop strategic collaboration opportunities in manufacturing, component supply and engineering solutions critical to the implementation and deployment of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and Thermal Energy Storage (TES) projects.

"Our collaboration with John Cockerill marks a significant step in this direction, combining L&T's end-to-end expertise in manufacturing, EPC and services with John Cockerill's global leadership in energy," Subramanian Sarma, whole-time Director and President (Energy), L&T said.

L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd (LTEGL) offers integrated solutions across the green energy value chain through advanced technology, strategic partnerships and R&D.

"Our CSP and TES technology will aid this transition and deliver reliable and sustainable energy solutions to Indian businesses," Vivek Bhide, Regional President and Group Transformation Officer, John Cockerill said.