L&T Tech inks pact worth 45 million euros with French auto firm Forvia

New Delhi: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership worth 45 million euros with French automobile company Forvia "for the benefit of clean mobility divisions" of the two firms.

The five-year partnership, which is valued at approximately 45 million euros, will deliver engineering services for Forvia, LTTS said in a statement.

Under the agreement, about 300 engineers from Forvia's Augsburg (Germany) and Bengaluru (India) sites have already been transferred to LTTS. These teams will develop internal combustion engine-related activities within LTTS.

The company said these engineers will continue their activities for Forvia from their current locations, "guaranteeing seamless collaboration and ongoing support for end customers across Digital PLM (product lifecycle management) initiatives".

LTTS will train and reskill these engineers who will be repositioned over time to work in other fields within the LTTS commercial network.