L&T Tech partners with Nvidia to upskill 1,000 engineers in gen AI

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) L&T Technology Services(LTTS) on Wednesday said it has partnered with American technology firm Nvidia to provide training in generative AI to its 1,000 employees to create a pool of AI specialists.

Advertisment

LTTS said it is committed to upskilling 1,000 engineers over the next three years on NVIDIA software like NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which includes NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA NIM and more.

The "LTTS training initiative is aimed at building a formidable pool of AI specialists and practitioners. Furthermore, LTTS will implement AI solutions across various sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare," a company statement said.

LTTS CEO and Managing Director Amit Chadha said the training will allow the company's engineers to deliver innovative, scalable generative AI solutions across the entire industry.

"By leveraging our technologies, such as NeMo and RAG, LTTS will be able to enhance its AI capabilities and offerings, and provide its customers and partners with faster, smarter, and more reliable AI solutions," said Shanker Trivedi, Senior Vice President of NVIDIA’s Sales organisation. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL