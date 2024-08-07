L&T Technology Services, Altair establish digital twin centre of excellence

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and global technology firm Altair have established a digital twin centre of excellence (CoE) to spur global innovation and digital transformation.

The CoE will deliver digital twin capabilities to joint customers worldwide across mobility, hi-tech, and sustainability segments, both the companies said in a joint statement.

"By leveraging LTTS’ unparalleled cross-domain engineering expertise and Altair's exceptional simulation and data analysis capabilities, we are set to redefine industry standards across segments such as mobility, sustainability and hi-tech," said Abhishek Sinha, executive director and president of Medical, Smart World, and Functions, LTTS.

The centre will assist organisations in learning the latest methodologies and technologies in AI-powered engineering, predictive maintenance, and rapid product development.

"In a world defined by the ever-increasing pace of technology and market pressures, this initiative will help organizations stay ahead of technology trends, maximize their investments, and bring better, more informed products and processes to market faster.

"Our advanced approach combined with LTTS' expertise will help teams better design, build, test, optimize, evaluate what-if scenarios, perform predictive maintenance, and extend the remaining useful life (RUL) of their products without physical prototypes," said Stephanie Buckner, chief operating officer, Altair.