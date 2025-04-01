L&T Technology Services bags Euro 50 mn deal from European automotive OEM

New Delhi: L&T Technology Services, an engineering and technology services company, has announced it has won a deal worth Euro 50 million from a prominent European Automotive OEM.

According to a release, the "milestone" agreement marks a significant achievement for L&T Technology Services (LTTS) in its mobility segment, strengthening its position as a trusted engineering partner in the global automotive ecosystem.

The company, however, did not disclose the name of the European automotive OEM (original equipment manufacturer).

The deal focuses on the development and operation of next-generation software platforms tailored to both current and upcoming vehicle models.

The comprehensive scope of the deal includes the establishment of a development center that LTTS said will play a critical role as part of the client’s global right shoring strategy.

"The client’s advanced technology stack includes a unified architecture, a proprietary operating system, and an automotive cloud," the release said.

LTTS said its client is spearheading the development of cutting-edge vehicle features such as driver assistance systems, standardised infotainment platforms, software solutions integrating powertrains, chassis and charging infrastructure, and an expansive digital ecosystem delivering enhanced in-car digital services.

"L&T Technology Services secured this prestigious deal through its expertise in Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) development, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and Software Defined Everything (SDe)," according to the company.

LTTS’ EV lab in Bengaluru serves as a hub for the development and testing of advanced electric vehicle technologies.

Recently, the company launched LTTSiDrive for global clients in mobility, a framework for SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) implementation across Auto, Trucks, and Off-Highway vehicles.

"This deal underlines LTTS' proven competencies in software-defined mobility and reflects our commitment to enabling transformation in the global automotive," Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services and nasscom Executive Council Member said.