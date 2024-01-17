L&T Technology Services shares jump nearly 4 pc after Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Shares of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) jumped nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after it reported a 13.3 per cent growth in December quarter net profit at Rs 336.2 crore.

The stock of L&T's engineering services arm climbed 3.59 per cent to settle at Rs 5,541.55 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4 per cent to Rs 5,565.

It advanced 3.51 per cent to Rs 5,538.05 per share on the NSE.

L&T Technology Services had reported a post-tax profit of Rs 296.8 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 315.4 crore in the September quarter.

Its overall revenue grew to Rs 2,421.8 crore for the reporting quarter, as against Rs 2,157 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2,386.5 crore in the quarter-ago period.

The operating profit grew 11.9 per cent to Rs 487.7 crore from the year-ago period's Rs 435.6 crore. PTI SUM SHW