L&T Technology Services transitions to smart vehicles with Gen AI on AWS cloud

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) L&T Technology Services on Tuesday said it is leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help global automotive manufacturers transition towards Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) using generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Advertisment

Leveraging AWS, the cloud platform, LTTS helps vehicle manufacturers accelerate the development of next-generation SDVs with tailored safety and security solutions covering digital cockpit, connected services, and autonomous driving, according to a release.

LTTS has accelerated the time to launch new products by 25 per cent with virtual work benches on AWS to develop and test new software for vehicle electronic control units (ECUs), which control a car's operation, the release added.

SDVs rely heavily on software to control and manage their operations, including performance and comfort, using sensors and computer systems to make driving safer and more efficient.

Advertisment

These digitally-enabled vehicles can help drive significant improvements to safety, security, entertainment, and convenience with software updates over-the-air (OTA) from the cloud, allowing drivers to receive continued value from their vehicle, even after purchase.

"Generative AI is ushering in a new era of possibilities for the automotive industry, and with AWS cloud services we are able to innovate rapidly to help our customers improve mobility," according to Alind Saxena, President, Sales and Whole Time Director at LTTS.

Saxena added: "we're committed to training 1,000 engineers on generative AI with AWS by March 2024, ensuring that the future of mobility is shaped by the brightest minds and the most cutting-edge technology." As India's automotive sector races towards modernisation, cloud technologies including artificial intelligence are the engine propelling a future of smart, connected vehicles, Vaishali Kasture, Director (Commercial Sales) of AWS India and South Asia at Amazon Web Services India said. PTI MBI DRR