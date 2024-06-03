L&T ties up with NICMAR University to offer MTech programmes

New Delhi/Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has entered into a pact with NICMAR University to offer MTech programmes in construction technology and management and infrastructure project management.

NICMAR, in association with L&T EduTech, will roll out the two-year MTech programmes at its Pune campus with effect from the academic year 2024-25 to provide learning and assessment solutions for enhancing employability.

The growing demand for skilled professionals in specialised areas underscores the significance of this partnership which seeks to bridge the gap between academia and the industry by preparing postgraduate students with hands-on training and exposure to industry dynamics, L&T said in a statement.

**** IHCL opens 77-key hotel in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday announced the opening of 77-key Fountain, Mahabaleshwar - IHCL SeleQtions hotel in Maharashtra spread over 11 acres.

"We are pleased to bring SeleQtions with its unique and distinctive offerings to Mahabaleshwar, most popular hill station. This opening will cater to the growing demand for experiential travel especially given its proximity to cities such as Mumbai and Pune," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 34 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger in Maharashtra, including 10 under development.

**** Waaree Energies appoints Prabhu Narayan Singh as Chief Sustainability Officer * Solar modules maker Waaree Energies Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Prabhu Narayan Singh as its Chief Sustainability Officer.

He has experience across areas like environment, health and safety, the company said in a statement.