L&T to build Uzbekistan's first AI-enabled data centre

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract to build Uzbekistan's first AI-enabled data centre.

L&T will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of the data centre equipped with advanced AI capabilities to power the next-generation AI applications, minimise environmental impact and maximise energy efficiency.

The data centre will be equipped with security measures to protect sensitive data using cutting-edge security technologies, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

"It is indeed a matter of great pride that L&T Buildings & Factories vertical will be executing this AI-enabled and sustainable data centre in Tashkent.

This underscores the expertise of L&T in executing complex and unique projects across the globe," M V Satish, Member of Executive Committee & Advisor to the CMD, L&T, said.

L&T is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise which operates across multiple geographies.