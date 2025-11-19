L&T to produce armoured vehicle BvS10 Sindhu for Indian Army at Hazira facility

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and BAE Systems have bagged a contract from the Indian Army for supply of BvS10 Sindhu -- a specialised all-terrain armoured vehicle, according to a regulatory filing.

Under the contract, L&T will indigenously produce the BvS10 Sindhu at its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira with technical and design support from BAE Systems Hägglunds, the original manufacturer of the BvS10 platform.

The contract also includes a comprehensive integrated logistics support package for initial deployment, maintenance, and life-cycle sustainment, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The BvS10 Sindhu is an upgraded variant of the proven BvS10 all-terrain vehicle with adaptations tailored specifically for high altitude, desert, marshland, and amphibious environments, the filing said. PTI SID HVA