L&T to set up pellet, DRI plant in MENA region

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it will set up a pellet and a direct reduction of iron plant (DRI) in the MENA region.

The project will be set up as part of a major order bagged by a leading steel player earlier, L&T said in an exchange filing.

The scope of work includes design-build pellet and DRI plants encompassing engineering, supply, erection and construction works based on globally acclaimed technologies, the company said.

The project will be set up by the Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical of L&T in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.

Pellets are iron ore concentrate which are used to manufacture steel. DRI is a steel-making process.