L&T using Generative AI to enhance processes across project life cycle: CMD

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is using generative artificial intelligence to enhance its processes across the project life cycle, company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said on Thursday.

To fuel this innovation, the company has launched a collaborative platform connecting aspiring data scientists with domain experts and technology champions to develop cutting-edge, future-proof solutions, Subrahmanyan said during 79th Annual General Meeting.

"Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) has emerged as a game-changer, and the company is leveraging its power to enhance its processes across the project life cycle - from tendering to contract management to design, execution, and operation & amp;maintenance," he said.

The company leverages a vast array of technologies across its various verticals. Adoption of frontier technologies like advanced sensors, embedded software and robotics is in progress.

He said the company has digitally connected over 15,000 assets across its global projects and manufacturing bases to a central IoT (Internet of Things) platform. All these initiatives enable the company to make project execution faster, safer, cleaner, economical and more sustainable.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating across multiple geographies. PTI SID SID ANU ANU