L&T Vyoma breaks ground for 40 MW green, AI-ready data centre in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro Vyoma, the digital infrastructure arm of Larsen & Toubro, on Wednesday broke ground for a 40 MW green, AI-ready data centre at Mahape in Navi Mumbai, marking the first phase of a planned 100 MW campus in the city.

Without giving completion timelines, the company in a statement said it has performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of the project.

The project signals the start of a facility aimed at setting new benchmarks for sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure in India, amid rapid growth in the country’s digital economy driven by cloud adoption, AI-intensive workloads and data localisation requirements.

The Navi Mumbai facility is designed to support build-to-suit, enterprise and NeoCloud workloads, offering high-density computing for AI and mission-critical applications, it said.

It will feature Direct-to-Chip liquid cooling to enable efficient thermal management for advanced AI workloads, while ensuring scalability, resilience and sustainability. Renewable energy integration is planned to support low-carbon operations.

"Digital infrastructure is the bedrock of national progress. Through L&T Vyoma, we are leveraging our engineering heritage to build a sovereign, sustainable digital ecosystem that ensures India's growth is powered by world-class, indigenous capabilities. Our new Navi Mumbai facility embodies our vision of 'Vyoma' - limitless, intelligent and sustainable AI-ready digital growth," said R Shankar Raman, President, Whole-time Director and CFO, L&T.

Prashant Chiranjive Jain, Head - Corporate Centre, L&T, said, "Navi Mumbai is a strategic hub for India's digital economy. This groundbreaking sets a new benchmark for AI-ready infrastructure, delivering the demanding performance requirements of generative AI while remaining firmly anchored in sustainable, low-carbon operations." The Mahape data centre will strengthen L&T Vyoma's colocation and build-to-suit portfolio and aligns with its three-pillar strategy covering hyperscale-ready campuses, AI-centric and sovereign cloud infrastructure, and comprehensive colocation offerings supported by edge and disaster recovery solutions.

The project is a key element of L&T Vyoma's national expansion plan, which targets over 200 MW of data centre capacity across major digital hubs including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the statement added.