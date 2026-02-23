L&T-Vyoma, Lexlegis.ai partner to deploy legal AI on sovereign cloud

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) L&T Group's digital infrastructure and sovereign cloud business Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma has entered into a strategic partnership with Lexlegis.ai to deploy its legal AI on its sovereign cloud, a statement said on Monday.

Lexlegis.ai is a legal intelligence platform built on judgment-led artificial intelligence.

The partnership combines L&T-Vyoma's sovereign, AI-ready cloud infrastructure with Lexlegis.ai's capabilities in legal research, regulatory intelligence and AI-driven analytics, targeting enterprises and institutions handling sensitive legal and compliance data, as per the statement.

Under the agreement, the platform's Legal AI will be hosted and operated on L&T-Vyoma's sovereign cloud, ensuring that legal and regulatory data remains within India and complies with domestic regulatory and data governance requirements, Lexlegis.ai founder Saakar Yadav said.

The companies said the joint offering would address key enterprise concerns, including data residency, auditability, privacy and cybersecurity, while aligning with Indian regulatory standards.

L&T-Vyoma’s sovereign cloud architecture, designed with enterprise-grade security and scalability, will provide the underlying infrastructure for Lexlegis’ AI-driven legal solutions, the statement said. PTI IAS MR