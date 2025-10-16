LTI Mindtree profit rises 10.3 pc to Rs 1,381 crore in 2nd quarter

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) IT company LTI Mindtree has posted a 10.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,381 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,251 crore in the same period a year ago.

LTI Mindtree for the first time crossed Rs 10,000 crore in revenue in a quarter with over 10 per cent growth to Rs 10,394.3 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 9,432.9 crore it registered in the September 2024 quarter.

"Q2'FY26 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by broad-based performance across our business. We delivered our second consecutive quarter of growth with margin improvement ahead of plan. We are committed to becoming an AI-centric organisation, leveraging our BlueVerseTM ecosystem," LTI Mindtree, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Venu Lambu said in a statement.

The company's top revenue contributor BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) grew by 6.5 per cent YoY accounting for 36.2 per cent of its total revenue during the reported quarter. Manufacturing and consumer business of LTI Mindtree were the top growing segments with an increase of 12.7 per cent and 12.4 per cent YoY in revenue.

The share of the technology, media and communications vertical in the total share of the company's revenue slipped to 22.7 per cent with a decline of 6.3 per cent in business.

Among geographies, North America contributed 74.2 per cent to the total revenue with growth of 3.6 per cent YoY. The company's business from Europe stood at 14.7 per cent with a growth of 7.1 per cent during the reported quarter. PTI ANK PRS MR