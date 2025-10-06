LTIMindtree bags deal from a global entertainment firm

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on Monday said it has signed a multi-year agreement, its largest strategic deal to date, with a global media and entertainment company.

As part of the agreement, LTIMindtree will contribute to the company’s digital transformation by enhancing operational efficiency and modernising delivery models through automation, process optimisation, and vendor consolidation, the Larsen & Toubro Group company said in a regulatory filing, without disclosing the name of the client.

“This agreement reflects the trust placed in our expertise and our shared commitment to building future-ready enterprises with technology-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiencies, enable growth, and drive measurable business impact in an industry that's constantly innovating,” LTIMindtree CEO and MD Venu Lambu said.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.