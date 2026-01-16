LTIMindtree bags Rs 3,000-cr deal from CBDT to build AI-based tax analytics platform

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) IT company LTIMindtree on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 3,000-crore contract from the Central Board of Direct Taxes to build an AI-based programme for the modernisation of India's national tax analytics platform.

The deal is spread over a period of seven years.

"LTIMindtree...has been awarded the Insight 2.0 project from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to build an AI-powered program for the modernization of India's national tax analytics platform. Valued at around Rs 3,000 crores, this 7-year mandate reinforces LTIMindtree's leadership in enabling digital transformation," the company said in a statement.

The platform aims to provide real-time insights to policymakers. PTI PRS HVA