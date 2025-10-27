LTIMindtree bags USD 100 mn multi-year IT deal with global chemicals manufacturer

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on Monday announced the signing of a multi-year strategic agreement valued at over USD 100 million (about Rs 882 crore) with a leading US-based chemical and polymer manufacturer.

As part of the agreement, LTIMindtree will deliver comprehensive IT services, comprising core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not disclose the client's name.

The engagement is structured to drive intelligent efficiencies across processes, utilising artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enable cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and innovation, while enhancing the client's overall service delivery.

"This win reinforces LTIMindtree's position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We're committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.

A Larsen & Toubro Group company, LTIMindtree has more than 700 clients worldwide and an employee base of 86,000 across 40+ countries.