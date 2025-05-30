LTIMindtree CEO & MD Debashis Chatterjee steps down, Venu Lambu to take over

New Delhi: IT firm LTIMindtree on Friday said its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee has retired, citing personal reasons.

The company's Board of Directors, at LTIMindtree's AGM held on Friday, has appointed Venu Lambu, currently CEO-Designate, as the new Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director effective May 31, 2025.

"Debashis Chatterjee has opted to retire due to personal reasons as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of LTIMindtree at the end of its 29th AGM on May 30, 2025.

"Debashis Chatterjee has been working closely with Venu Lambu to ensure a seamless leadership transition, facilitating continuity and strategic alignment as the company moves forward," the company said in a statement.

Chatterjee took charge at Mindtree in 2019, until the company's merger with L&T Infotech in November 2022, after which he led the newly formed LTIMindtree.

"Leading this organisation from its formative days has been an honour, and I take immense satisfaction in the foundations we've built for future success. I am confident that, under Venu's capable leadership, LTIMindtree will continue to thrive and reach new milestones," Chatterjee said.