LTIMindtree expands partnership with SAP to provide solutions for complex manufacturing industries

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) IT solutions provider LTIMindtree on Wednesday said it has expanded its partnership with German software company SAP to deliver solutions for complex manufacturing industries.

The partnership aims to address the unique challenges in the sector by providing efficient, cost-effective, and seamless solutions for upgrades, according to a company statement.

"By focusing on simplifying core business processes and transforming with SAP BTP extensions and AI solutions, we are setting a new standard in the industry. Our extensive experience with complex manufacturing processes positions us uniquely to create purpose-built impactful solutions for our clients," said Vineet Moroney, SVP and Global Head of Enterprise Applications, LTIMindtree. PTI ANK HVA