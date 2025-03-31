LTIMindtree extends partnership with Google Cloud

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) IT solutions provider LTIMindtree on Monday announced the expansion of its global partnership with Google Cloud.

As part of the partnership, LTIMindtree will leverage Google Cloud's AI platforms, including Agentic AI and Gemini models, to develop industry-specific solutions that drive broad-based adoption of Generative AI (GenAI).

"Through this collaboration, LTIMindtree aims to build a green corridor for solution development, with market development initiatives, go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and comprehensive training for its workforce. This collaboration will also enable LTIMindtree to design cutting-edge proof of concepts, and pilots tailored to specific customer use cases," a company statement said.

LTIMindtree will develop tailored solutions for sectors like BFSI, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech Media and Entertainment, Retail, and CPG. These solutions will be designed to maximise ROI from cloud investments while modernising infrastructure and data stacks.

It will set up a dedicated team of professionals with deep expertise across a broad range of Google Cloud technologies and services to support this alliance effort, the statement said.

"Generative AI has the power to increase business efficiencies and transform how organisations operate. With LTIMindtree's expertise and Google Cloud's leading AI technology, customers can deploy powerful solutions that solve industry challenges and significantly improve business performance," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Organization, Google Cloud.