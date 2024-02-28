LTIMindtree, IBM, IIT Madras team up for innovation in quantum computing

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, on Wednesday said it has joined the IBM Quantum Network to explore innovations in quantum computing.

LTIMindtree will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which is also an IBM Quantum Innovation Centre, to advance the quantum innovation ecosystem, the company said.

"This move is a strategic step toward LTIMindtree helping their customers benefit from the transformative value of quantum computing technologies," the company said.

LTIMindtree will have access to IBM resources, including IBM's global fleet of quantum computing systems over the cloud, software, and associated expertise.

Aan Chauhan, Chief Technology Officer, LTIMindtree, said the collaboration with IBM and IIT Madras is an important step towards a future where quantum computing could help solve more complex problems faster and more efficiently.

"It positions us to expedite our customers' journey towards realizing the immense value of quantum computing, readying them to leverage these advanced technologies for transformative solutions," Chauhan added.

LTIMindtree's plans across these collaborations are to establish a series of long-term projects, including applied research toward business and societal problems, quantum computing workshops, and research grants.

These initiatives aim to nurture a new generation of quantum computing professionals and researchers at LTIMindtree, creating a sustainable and innovative ecosystem, the company said.

LTIMindtree is the first Indian Global System Integrator (GSI) to join the IBM Quantum Network, it said. PTI ANK HVA