LTIMindtree Q1 net profit up 4.1 pc on increased order

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) LTIMindtree on Monday posted a 4.1 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,152.3 crore in the quarter ended June 30, although the numbers were a tad below market expectations.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,106.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The IT services company reported that its order inflow continued to increase while key verticals like BFSI "performed well".

Born out of the merger of L&T Group companies LTI (Larsen and Toubro Infotech) and Mindtree, the sixth-largest IT services firm also registered a 13.83 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,702.1 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 7,644.2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company had 723 active clients as of June 30, 2023. During the quarter, its USD 50 million-plus clients increased by 3 to 13.

"During the first quarter of FY24, LTIMindtree delivered 8.2 per cent YoY revenue growth in constant currency. Our key verticals BFSI, manufacturing and resources and Hi-Tech, media and entertainment, which make up 75 per cent of our revenues performed well," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree, said in a statement.

He observed that the company's strategic programmes are bearing fruit, which is evident in the upward movement across client buckets.

"The order inflow continued to increase and reached USD 1.41 billion in this quarter. Our operational rigour helped us achieve an EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) of 16.7 per cent and PAT (profit after tax) of 13.2 per cent," Chatterjee added.

The company's headcount fell by 1,292 to 82,738 in the just-ended quarter. The attrition concerns eased as attrition stood at 17.8 per cent in Q1 FY24 against 24 per cent in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the topline remained almost flat compared to the March quarter, while the net profit rose 3.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Last week, market rivals TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro announced their first-quarter results.

Wipro on Thursday posted a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,870 crore for the June quarter but missed analysts' estimates as reduced discretionary spending by clients impacted its financial performance.

HCL Technologies reported a 7.6 per cent year-on-year rise in its June quarter net profit on the back of new order wins.

TCS has registered a 16.83 per cent increase in its June quarter net profit to Rs 11,074 crore but sounded circumspect about growth prospects for the fiscal due to market uncertainties.