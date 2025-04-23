LTIMindtree Q4 profit rises 2.53 pc to Rs 1,129 cr; margins narrow

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) LTIMindtree on Wednesday reported 2.53 per cent growth in its March quarter net profit at Rs 1,128.6 crore.

The IT services company had logged a profit of Rs 1,100.7 crore for the year-ago period. Its net profit in FY25 increased to Rs 4,602 crore from Rs 4,585 crore in FY24.

In March quarter FY25, revenue grew to Rs 9,771 crore as against Rs 8,893 crore in the year-ago period.

The pretax profit margin narrowed to 13.8 per cent from the 14.7 per cent a year ago, but was at par with the preceding quarter's.

Chief executive and managing director Debashis Chatterjee said the macro environment is challenging at present, and added that key verticals and major geography drove the growth in FY25.

The consumer business, and, healthcare, life sciences and public services saw a decline in revenue by 1.9 per cent and 16.2 per cent, year-on-year respectively.

From a geographical perspective, European revenues declined 1.5 per cent on-year and 2 per cent on-quarter, while the largest market of North America had a 1 per cent drop in the topline when compared with the preceding December quarter.

The number of total employees in the company declined to 84,307 as on March 31, down from the 86,800 disclosed at the end of December quarter.

The overall utilization moved up marginally to 85.8 per cent, and the attrition rate was stable at 14.4 per cent.

The company board announced a dividend of Rs 45 per share which will be put up before the shareholders for approval.

The LTIMindtree scrip closed 5.06 per cent up at Rs 4,538.50 on the BSE. PTI AA ANU ANU