LTIMindtree rebrands as LTM Limited

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) IT services firm LTIMindtree on Wednesday said that it has rebranded itself as 'LTM Limited', marking a significant shift in its corporate identity years after the high-profile merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree.

The company, a part of the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group, said the new brand reflects its evolution into a global technology powerhouse and its readiness for the next phase of growth in the digital era.

“Effective today, our brand name transitions from LTIMindtree to LTM. Having successfully operated as a unified organisation for several years following the merger, we have evolved into a global powerhouse. This natural progression calls for a refreshed identity—one that reflects our aspirations, aligns with our strategic priorities, and reinforces our commitment to driving business creativity and transformative impact for our clients,” Venu Lambu said in his first official address to shareholders as CEO & Managing Director.

The company, which was formed through the 2022 merger of L&T Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree, currently employs over 87,000 people across 40 countries. PTI ANK ANK MR