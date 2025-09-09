LTIMindtree secures digital transformation deal with Nordic fuel major OKQ8

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on Tuesday announced the renewal of its partnership with OKQ8, one of the largest fuel companies in the Nordic region.

The multi-million dollar contract will see LTIMindtree continuing as a technology partner to accelerate OKQ8's next-generation digital transformation journey, the company said in a statement.

“The extended partnership will focus on optimising OKQ8’s technology landscape, spanning Cloud and Infrastructure Management, Application Development and Maintenance for both modern and legacy systems, advanced Data Analytics, CRM, and ERP services powered by Microsoft Dynamics,” it said.

LTIMindtree will also integrate AI-driven processes to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences for greater cost efficiency and scalability.

LTIMindtree, a Larsen & Toubro Group company, serves over 700 clients globally with a workforce of more than 83,000 professionals across 40+ countries.