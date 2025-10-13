L&T's power transmission & distribution vertical bags grid infrastructure orders in Middle East

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its power transmission and distribution vertical has bagged 'large' grid infrastructure orders in the Middle East.

According to the company's project classification, a 'large' order is worth Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The 400kV super grid interconnection linking the electricity networks of GCC member states has helped in efficient utilization of generation capacity and has improved the overall grid resilience, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Currently, the network of the Sultanate of Oman is connected to this interconnection through UAE’s grid at 220kV. Now a direct interconnection is being established at 400 kV level for which a 400 kV substation in UAE is crucial, the company added.

L&T PT&D has won an order to engineer, procure and construct this 400 kV Substation, the filing said.

According to the filing, the company has bagged another order for building a set of new 132kV substations in the Middle East to cater to the electricity demand growth.

In Saudi Arabia, an order has been received for the turnkey construction of 380 kV overhead transmission lines associated with the integration of renewable energy power plants.

