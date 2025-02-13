LTTS, Altair launch 5G-6G wireless centre of excellence in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and Nasdaq-listed Altair on Thursday announced the launch of a 5G-6G wireless centre of excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

By combining Altair's simulation and design tools with LTTS' end-to-end product development and technology services, the CoE will incubate offerings and applications that cut across sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and beyond, a company statement said.

"The CoE will harness the potential of 5G and 6G networks to address prevailing industry challenges like connectivity breakdowns, high operational costs, and slower innovation cycles for applications in segments like Mobility and Tech," it said. PTI ANK DRR