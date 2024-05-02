LTTS bags 45 mn euro contract from European firm Forvia

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) IT company L&T Technology Services has bagged a contract of about 45 million euros (Rs 400 crore) from automotive supplier firm Forvia for engineering development activities, the company said on Thursday.

As part of this five-year partnership, approximately 300 engineers from Forvia's Augsburg (Germany) and Bangalore (India) sites, have transferred to LTTS.

"L&T Technology Services and Forvia signed a strategic partnership -- which represents a contract of approximately 45 million euro -- on engineering development activities for the benefit of its clean mobility division," a joint statement said.

The team of 300 engineers will be involved in internal combustion engine-related engineering activities from within LTTS.

"The partnership will deliver engineering services for Forvia. Additionally, not only will it secure the career path of transferred employees, but it will also enrich their skillsets with exposure to LTTS' extensive portfolio," the statement said.

The agreement clause includes reskilling of the transferred engineers by LTTS, based on capacity given by Forvia. The transferred engineers will be repositioned over time to work in other fields within the LTTS commercial network.

The engineers will continue to work for Forvia from their current locations.

"Our collaboration with Forvia underscores our proficiency in the transportation and automotive industry, while simultaneously reinforcing our dedication to spearheading progress in the field of traditional engine technologies and new-age digital transformation for ultra-low emissions and clean mobility," LTTS CEO and Managing Director Amit Chadha said.

"This strategic partnership shows how we are committed to protect our leadership in the ultra-low emission business and employee interests in a changing environment," Forvia CEO Patrick Koller said. PTI PRS TRB