LTTS bags Rs 800 cr cybersecurity contract from Maharashtra govt

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 800 crore contract from the Maharashtra government to set up an integrated cybersecurity programme and operate it for five years.

The company will establish an artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven cybersecurity and digital threat analytics centre for Maharashtra Cyber at Navi Mumbai's Mahape, its chief executive and managing director Amit Chadha told PTI.

It has teamed up with KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP, Palo Alto Networks, IBM and Cisco for setting up the advanced cyber security solutions for the western state. Chadha said USD 100 million or Rs 800 crore will be revenue accruing to LTTS for the deal.

The company has set up 25 command centres globally, Chadha said, adding that the work for Maharashtra Police is much wider than any of the contracts it has bagged till now.

He also said that the opportunity for providing such services domestically and in other parts of the world is very high.

The project entails designing a cybersecurity system and establishing a fully equipped cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention centre to address cybercrime incidents and investigations by leveraging AI and digital forensic tools, a statement said.

LTTS will operate the project for five years before handing over, Chadha said, adding that it will also be training Maharashtra police personnel during the period.

He said LTTS has a centre in Chennai which has been working on such projects, and the work being undertaken in Maharashtra includes connecting up with cyber data forensics centres across all districts of the state.

Chadha said the company won the contract through competitive bidding.

"It's an opportunity to leverage our experience in setting up over 25 command centres and recognising the growing criticality of cybersecurity and the need to invest in advanced digital safeguard platforms and tools for the benefit of the larger society,"Chadha said.

The deal also involves setting up a Digital Threat Analytics Centre (DTAC) paired with a Centre of Excellence (CoE) that will equip the forensic team with tools for deepfake detection, mobile malware forensics, Internet of Things (IoT) investigation, network forensics, it said.

A Central Emergency Response Team (CERT) will also be formed for incident response and investigation, it said.

The LTTS scrip closed 2.91 per cent up at Rs 5,417.90 on the BSE on Friday, as against a 0.62 per cent correction on the benchmark. PTI AA ANU ANU