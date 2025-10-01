LTTS bags USD 100 mn deal from US-based manufacturer

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday said it has secured a USD 100 million (about Rs 886 crore) multi-year agreement from a US-based industrial equipment manufacturer.

The deal is with a client catering to the semiconductor value chain, the company said in a regulatory filing, without disclosing the name of the company.

“Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will support the clients’ initiatives across new product development, sustenance engineering, value engineering, and platform automation, leveraging its deep expertise in AI, computer vision, and next-gen automation technologies,” it said.

LTTS will also establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to support the client in driving innovation, simplifying platforms, application engineering and transitioning towards a more digital and AI-enabled future.

A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), LTTS offers design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes. PTI ANK ANK DR DR