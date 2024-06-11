LTTS, IIT Hyderabad partner to develop connected vehicle ecosystems

New Delhi/Mumbai: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad have partnered to facilitate research and develop connected vehicle ecosystems, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

The collaboration aims to advance industry and academia in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) communication, the statement said.

The partnership will focus on elevating road safety, efficiency, and the overall driving experience.

The two entities will work together to explore the integration of features like collision avoidance, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control within ADAS, according to the statement.

**** Magenta Mobility deploys over 100 Tata Ace EVs to Tata Motors * Electric mobility solutions provider Magenta Mobility on Tuesday said it has deployed more than 100 units of Tata Ace EV as part of its initial pact for 500 such EVs with Tata Motors in October last year.

Of these electric vehicles, there are over 60 units of Ace EV and over 40 units of the recently launched Ace EV 1000, the company said.

The Pune-based company is aiming to deploy 10,000 EVs by September 2025 as part of its growth plans announced earlier this year.

"We are deepening our collaboration with Tata Motors. The deployment of 100-plus Tata Ace EVs marks a significant stride towards our ambitious aim at deploying 10,000 electric vehicles by September 2025," Maxson Lewis, Founder and CEO of Magenta Mobility, said.

**** Radisson Hotel Group signs new property in Siliguri * Radisson Hotel Group on Tuesday announced the signing of a new property in Siliguri, its first hotel in West Bengal.

The 150-room Radisson Hotel Siliguri is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2028. Siliguri holds immense significance as a commercial, transportation, and educational hub and serves as a gateway to Northeast India, a key focus market for the group, it said in a statement.

"Eastern India holds immense potential for the country's hospitality ecosystem with cities and towns endowed with natural beauty and industrial resources," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said.

The signing of Radisson Hotel Siliguri reflects the group's strategic focus on expanding the group's footprint in the region, he added.