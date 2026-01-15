LTTS Q3 profit falls 6% to Rs 302 crore

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Thursday reported a 6.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 302.6 crore for December quarter FY26, impacted by a Rs 35.4 crore provision linked to the implementation of new Labour Codes.

LTTS had reported a net profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the company) of Rs 322.4 crore in the year-ago period.

“The group has assessed and accounted for the estimated incremental impact of Rs 354 million as an exceptional item in the consolidated statement of profit and loss for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

“Upon notification of the related rules to the New Labour Codes by the government and any further clarification from the government on other aspects of the new Labour Codes, the group will evaluate and account for additional impact, if any, in subsequent periods,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in Q3 FY26 increased by 10.19 per cent to Rs 2,923.5 crore from Rs 2,653 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit and revenue fell 7.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

“We sustained the momentum in large deal wins, delivering an average TCV (total contract value) of USD 200 million for five consecutive quarters. The sustainability segment continued to grow double-digit on a YoY basis, while Mobility is seeing a turnaround.

“Our AI suite of offerings is evolving with the launch of new Agentic AI platforms, as we pivot to deliver full-stack Engineering Intelligence (EI) solutions, which integrate physical and digital AI for our clients’ products and processes. Aligning with our 5-year Lakshya plan, we are doubling down on value accretive high-growth & high margin areas,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

At the end of Q3FY26, LTTS’ employee strength stood at 23,639. PTI ANK ANK ANU ANU