Lubi Industries secures contract to supply 1,400 fast EV charger

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Lubi Industries on Friday announced it has secured a new contract from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to install 1,400 fast electric vehicle chargers at various locations across the country.

It will manufacture, supply, install and commission 1,400 fast direct current (DC) chargers of 600 kW each at BPCL retail outlets across India, the company said in a statement.

This project will create a vast, accessible charging network that enhances the driving experience for Electric Vehicle (EV) users and supports the growth of India's EV manufacturing ecosystem, it said.

"Our advanced charging solutions will not only ensure an uninterrupted charging experience for EV users but also underscore the importance of indigenisation in building critical infrastructure," it said.

The company did not disclose the value of the contract.

Gujarat-based Lubi Industries provides solar solutions and manufactures water pumps. PTI ABI DR