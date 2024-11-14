Lubrizol signing MoU with Polyhose would make TN a powerhouse in medical technology: Minister

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Global leader in specialty chemicals, Lubrizol Corporation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with diversified industrial conglomerate Polyhose India Pvt Ltd to establish a medical manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisment

The partnership aims to make the state a powerhouse in medical technology, according to the government.

Under the agreement, high-quality medical tubes will be produced at a facility near Chennai. These products will be used in critical applications such as neuro-vascular and cardiovascular treatments, including intravenous catheters, hemodialysis tubes, central venous catheters, and brain stimulation, said Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa.

Top officials from Lubrizol and Polyhose met with the Minister and senior government representatives at the Secretariat to exchange documents during the signing ceremony.

Advertisment

"Happy to have participated in the signing of an MoU between Lubrizol and Polyhose for a crucial partnership in the MedTech sector. Such partnerships are key in our journey to make Tamil Nadu a MedTech manufacturing powerhouse, leveraging our strengths in electronics, engineering and healthcare," Rajaa said in a social media post.

The facility will span 8,000 sq ft near Chennai, with production focused on high-quality medical tubes for neurovascular and cardiovascular treatments.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, we are committed to fostering high-value collaborations that drive innovation and create quality jobs in Tamil Nadu," Rajaa added.

Advertisment

The groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed factory is expected in 2025, with operations scheduled to begin in 2026. The facility, located in Kelambakkam, Chennai, will create around 200 jobs, according to company officials.

Rebecca Liebert, President and CEO of Lubrizol Corporation, stated that India contributes about 10% of Lubrizol’s global revenue. She also noted that India would be the third country after the United States and Europe to produce high-quality medical tubing for Lubrizol.

"India serves as a hub for Lubrizol's innovation and growth, and our ongoing investment demonstrates our commitment to a local-for-local and local-for-global strategy," she said.

Advertisment

With this latest investment, Lubrizol, established in 1928, is poised to deliver world-class medical tubing and play a significant role in the growth of the Indian medical industry. The facility will increase Lubrizol's local medical tubing production by fivefold to meet domestic demand.

The partnership will utilise Lubrizol's strengths in India to cater to both local and global customers, enabling precise product design, reliable supply, quick turnaround, and swift technical support for domestic Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

"This MoU marks a new chapter in our shared journey, and we are proud that Tamil Nadu, which has experienced substantial growth in recent years, continues to be an ideal location for fostering innovation and industrial expansion," said Shabbir YJ, Managing Director of Polyhose India Pvt Ltd, adding, "Together, we are poised to advance industry standards and unlock new growth opportunities." PTI SSK VIJ SSK ROH