Lubrizol to invest USD 200 mn for Aurangabad facility

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Speciality chemicals major Lubrizol on Tuesday announced a USD 200 million investment in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

The company plans to construct a new manufacturing facility to initially support the region's growing transportation and industrial fluid markets, the company said in a statement.

The initial phase of investment is pegged at USD 200 million, which will make it the largest for the company in India.

It signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Maharashtra to purchase a 120-acre plot in Aurangabad, the statement said.

Construction will be spread over several years, and the plant will become the company's second-largest manufacturing facility globally and its largest manufacturing facility in India when completed.

"This new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will allow us to enhance our local capacity and capabilities for our Additives business with the potential to support other Lubrizol businesses and regions in the future," Lubrizol Additives' president FlÃ¡vio Kliger said.

The company wants to accelerate growth and enhance its local-for-local capacity in the region, the statement added.

The investment announcement comes on top of a USD 150 million commitment made in 2023 to construct world's largest Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) resin plant in Vilayat, Gujarat, the doubling of capacity at Lubrizol's site in Dahej, Gujarat, the statement said. PTI AA DRR