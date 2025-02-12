Lucknow airport to begin runway recarpeting from March; flight ops to hit for over 3 months

Lucknow, Feb 12 (PTI) The Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Lucknow on Wednesday said it will carry out the runway recarpeting work from March 1 to July 15, and the flight operations will be affected during this period.

The initiative aims to enhance passenger safety and improve the efficiency, said the airport which is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

"During the recarpeting work, which will take place daily between 10 am and 6 pm, scheduled flights will operate before 10 am and after 6 pm to minimize disruptions. Passengers are advised to check updated flight timings with their airlines and plan their travels accordingly," said an advisory issued by the airport.

The recarpeting will impact daily flight operations slightly, reducing the number of flights handled from 140 to 132 per day. However, the airport has implemented a comprehensive plan to ensure seamless operations during the project, it said.

As part of the upgrade, CCSI Airport will also construct a new full-length parallel taxiway of 2,744 metres to facilitate smoother aircraft movements, along with an additional taxiway P9.

"This recarpeting work will address the wear and tear of the 2,744-metre runway since last recarpeting in 2018, ensuring its continued optimal performance," the airport said. PTI CDN HVA