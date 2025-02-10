Lucknow airport to commence recarpeting of runway from next month

Lucknow, Feb 10 (PTI) To prioritise passenger safety and enhance the overall efficiency of its operations, Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport will commence the recarpeting of Runway 09/27, an official said.

The project is scheduled to begin on March 1 and will be completed by July 15, 2025, a Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport spokesperson said.

The recarpeting will take place between 1000 hours to 1800 hours, the official said, adding that airlines will operate scheduled flights prior to 1000 hours and after 1800 hours for the duration of the recarpeting.

During this period, the Airport will implement a comprehensive plan to ensure the continuity of services and to mitigate any potential inconveniences to passengers and airlines.

The spokesperson also said that this work will have a minor impact, as the airport will be handling 132 flights per day during this period, as compared to 140 flights per day, which it handles normally.

The existing runway is due for an upgrade to maintain optimal performance and reliability. The 2,744-metre-long and 45-metre-wide bituminous runway, with an additional 7.5-metre shoulder on either side of the runway, was last recarpeted in 2018.

To enable faster entry and exit of aircraft after landing or take-off, from the runway, CCSI Airport will construct a new full-length parallel taxiway of 2,744 metres. An additional taxiway P9 is also scheduled to be constructed during the period.

Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises PTI NAV MR MR