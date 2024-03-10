Lucknow airport's passenger handling capacity to rise to 13 mn in 2nd phase

Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) Lucknow airport's annual passenger handling capacity will increase to 13 million in the second phase of development, the airport operator AAHL said on Sunday.

The integrated Terminal 3 (T3) of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The terminal was built at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore. T3 will cater to domestic and international flights, with capacity to handle 4,000 passengers during peak hours, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) said in a release.

In the first phase, the terminal will cater to 8 million passengers per annum and in the second phase, the capacity will be enhanced to 13 million passengers per year, it added.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, said the master plan for the airport aims to expand the capacity to serve 38 million passengers annually by 2047-48. PTI RAM MR